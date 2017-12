AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some residents near the corner of Paradise and Klein roads in Amherst are mounting a silent protest.

They miss Tom the Turkey, who guarded that intersection for the last few years.

Amherst police worked with animal control officers to capture Tom and take him to a wildlife refuge in East Concord.

There had been concerns that the turkey had become a traffic hazard, putting both drivers and Tom in jeopardy.

Drivers at that intersection can now see signs of support for Tom.

