Rob Gronkowski suspended one game for dirty hit on Bills CB Tre’Davious White

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on from the sideline after an argument with Buffalo Bills players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended one game without pay by the NFL following his late hit on Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White in Sunday’s game.

Following an interception, Gronkowski lined up White —  who was laying on the ground — and delivered a viscous shoulder to the back of White’s head.

The rookie remains in concussion protocol.

“Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at serious risk of injury,” the league wrote in a letter to Gronkowski.

The tight end, who is an Amherst native, will appeal his one game suspension.

