Sabres waive veteran Matt Moulson, trade for Scott Wilson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a move that shook the locker room up, the Sabres have waived veteran forward Matt Moulson, with the intention to send him to the AHL.

Moulson has been struggling this season, playing in just 14 games as he was a healthy scratch many nights. He has no goals or assists on the year.

“I don’t know if it is a message,” Sabres head coach Phil Housley said. “It is just a difficult decision. But, with the position we are in we have to make some decisions about our team and our lineup.”

Following Monday’s practice Jack Eichel was visibly upset about the move. He was roommates with Moulson his rookie season.

“It is tough, he is a good buddy,” Eichel stood at his locker and said. “I owe a lot to him. He has been there for me since the day I was drafted and I have become very close with Matt and his family and his wife and his two kids. They have been like family to me. I feel for him. He is one of the best guys you can play with and I don’t think there is a bad word to be said about him.”

The 10-year NHL vet has 176 goals in his career, and scored 14 last season for the blue and gold.

TRADE FOR WILSON

The release of Moulson wasn’t the only transaction the Sabres made Monday. They traded a fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to Detroit for left-handed forward Scott Wilson.

Wilson had been struggling for the Red Wings, and has yet to net a point on the 2017-18 season.

Wilson has playoff hockey experience, winning a Stanley Cup with the Penguins last season.

The Sabres visit the Avalanche Tuesday night.