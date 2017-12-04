Sen. Schumer warns of bots buying up, reselling toys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Finding the season’s top toys may prove tougher than ever.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says bots are buying up toys and re-selling them at outrageous prices.

According to Sen. Schumer, bots are sophisticated computer programs used by scalpers. He says they’re being used to buy popular toys at $15 or $20 and then selling them on third-party sites for thousands of dollars.

“A bot scoops it up before a parent can finish entering their credit card information, then the bots sell them online at hugely high prices so parents have a real dilemma — either they can’t get the toy because bots have scooped them up or they have to pay an enormous price,” Schumer said.

He wants the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association to block bots.

Last year, Congress passed a law to prevent bots from scooping up tickets. Existing laws would have to be expanded to include toys.