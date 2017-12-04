State Police warn of phone, money donation scams

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a number of phone and money donation scams.

Troopers are reminding residents that the IRS does not contact residents over the phone to talk about tax payment issues.

Also, Troopers do not call to collect money from anyone. Some of the scam calls have a return number to a State Police barracks.

State Police say there is a scam where a fictitious police officer demands money to help bail out a loved one that was recently arrested.

“Law Enforcement agencies do NOT call family to take bail money or gift cards from a retail store to pay off a bail,” New York State Police said.

Officers want people to remind elderly members of their family of these scams.

Any phone scam victims can call a police agency, including State Police at (585) 344-6200.