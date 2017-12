OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Oswego has decided to go forward with revoking Charlie Rose’s honorary degree, a university communications officer tells NewsChannel 9.

Rose was recently fired by CBS News amid sexual misconduct allegations.

SUNY Oswego has to first appeal for the honorary degree to be revoked, and then the SUNY board can make the final decision.

Just last month, that same board revoked an honorary degree given to Harvey Weinstein by SUNY Buffalo.