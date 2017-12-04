Tips for driving in snow and ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are giving tips to drivers before they head out into the expected snow and ice.

Troopers say that 46 percent of crashes in bad weather happen in the Winter.

Here are their tips for safe driving in adverse weather conditions:

Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with your local weather apps, monitor radio or TV stations.

Always clean your windows and mirrors FULLY of any snow and ice before driving.

Keep a full tank of gas

Fluid levels are sufficient (windshield washer fluid, antifreeze)

Spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench

Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility to others. Remember, if your windshield wipers are in use due to weather, then your headlights must be on.

Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse, you should decrease your speed accordingly.

Brake early

Do NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to apply braking.

Look out for events farther down the road. Creating more time to react can make a difference.

Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Give them room to work.

If you do not absolutely have to go out on the roads, then don’t.