Tonawanda Native Anchors CBS Evening News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A milestone in Western New York history will unfold when Jeff Glor takes his seat as anchor of the CBS Evening News on Monday, December 4, 2017.

Glor grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and, similar to the late Tim Russert, will bring Western New York roots and sensibilities to the most prominent position in network TV news.

Glor says, “Tonawanda and Buffalo prepared me for everything. That’s who I am.”

His mother, Karen, lives in Amherst now. She remembers, “His first official (CBS) Saturday evening news broadcast was right here in Buffalo. It was the day after the plane crashed here.”

That anchor assignment, covering the crash of Flight 3407, was one of many major stories that 42 year old Jeff Glor has covered worldwide, preparing him for his huge new role.

“I’ve just been trying to get better at this for 20 years,” Glor says, “and I’m going to still keep doing that.”

Glor’s father, Bruce, now lives in Indianapolis. He notes, “Jeff has always been a hard worker, especially when it comes to reading, staying up on current events.”

Jeff Glor visited our News 4 studios two weeks ago and talked about the changes he might bring to CBS Evening News.

“I think you’ll see some changes rhythmically in the flow of the show.” And, Glor is a proponent of longer form investigative stories. “Or stories where we can really drill down on a topic and I’m hoping you’ll see more of that.”

It is not lost on Glor, or anyone in his family, that during these tumultuous times in news media history, he is ascending to the position once held by the journalist called ‘the most trusted man in America: Walter Cronkite.’

“Those are very, very big shoes to fill,” says Karen Glor. “I think he knows that. I think he knows he has a super challenge in front of him. I think he can be trusted. I know he can be trusted. I’m his Mom.”

His father, Bruce, says: “He can’t be Walter Cronkite or Dan Rather. He’s just going to have to be himself and I think that will be enough.”

“Listen, the tradition of CBS News is something that is enormously important to me,” says Jeff Glor. “I am going to do my level best to hold up all of that as much as I can because it means a lot to me.”

But this husband, father of two, and child of Tonawanda, New York, makes his priorities clear.

“Ultimately, I’m going to be defined by the father I am and the husband I am and not the broadcaster first that I am. And that’s very important to me.”

Jeff Glor can be seen anchoring the CBS Evening News weeknights here on Channel 4, WIVB-TV, at 6:30 p.m.