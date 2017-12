TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking for two suspects in a store burglary.

The burglary occurred on Vulcan Street in the Town of Tonawanda at about 1:35 a.m. Nov. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at 879-6606 or Det. Reinhart at 879-6637.