Tre’ White remains in concussion protocol, Tyrod Taylor day-to-day with knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cornerback Tre’Davious White remains in concussion protocol, while quarterback Tyrod Taylor is “day-to-day” with a knee injury, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday.

White was injured late in the fourth quarter following a viscous late hit from Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. The rookie intercepted Tom Brady and was laying on the ground face down after the whistle, when Gronkowski drove his shoulder into the back of White’s head.

As of Monday afternoon, the league was still reviewing the play for any additional discipline. Gronkowski was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play but was not ejected.

After the game when meeting at midfield, Bill Belichick apologized to McDermott for the hit on Gronkowski. When asked on Monday to provide further insight to their conversation, McDermott said he was going to keep that between himself and Belichick.

“We’ve moved on,” McDermott added. “Anything to focus on that, and that situation, that’s going to be handled at the league level. For us, it’s important we move forward, we move on and focus on the Colts.”

When asked about the criticism Bills players are facing about not reacting or retaliating, McDermott defended his players.

“I know what I saw,” he said. “I’m also proud to a point to the poise we showed. That’s important as we build this thing. That we’re doing things the right now. We’ve moved on.”

During an appearance on 97 Rock, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said he was shocked players didn’t go after the tight end.

Looking to bounce back following their 23-3 loss to New England, which dropped Buffalo to 6-6 overall and further down the AFC playoff standings, the Bills are now now faced with another quarterback decision.

Taylor suffered a knee injury on the first play of the game when he was sacked by Patriots linebacker David Harris and left the game in the fourth quarter.

“When healthy Tyrod is our quarterback this week,” McDermott said Monday.

After scoring 16 points in a win over the Chiefs a week ago, Taylor and the offense was limited to just three against the Patriots.

Despite a strong opening series, the Bills came up empty as Taylor was picked off in the end zone by Eric Lee. Later in the game, with Joe Webb taking snaps in the wild cat formation, Webb failed to connect with Travaris Cadet who was wide open in the middle of the field and running toward the endzone.

“You have to score points,” McDermott said. “That’s what we haven’t done well enough to this point.

“I think there is a lot that goes on there. It’s 60-70 plays of a game and it’s never one guy, one person, or one play. We have to continue to grow. Making adjustments is important how a game starts, how it flows and making adjustments is important. I know this, we have to find a way to score points. We scored three points this past weekend and it’s tough to win games when you only score three points.”

As it pertains to the health of Kelvin Benjamin, the head coach noted the receiver should be back on the practice field this week.

“Still take it one day at a time, but we feel like coming off last week he’s in a good position to practice.”