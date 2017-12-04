WNY Family Toasts New CBS Anchor

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–There was a champagne toast Monday night to the new anchor of the CBS Evening News, Jeff Glor.

Karen Glor invited friends and family into her Amherst home to join her in watching as her soon made his debut in his new position — one of the most powerful positions in journalism.

“What more could a mother ask for…for Buffalo?” says Karen Glor. It’s great news for Buffalo. It’s a good news story — a kid makes it locally.”

Jeff’s father, Bruce Glor, talks about how proud he is of his son. “A great day for the Glor family. A great day for Western New York and I’m really very, very happy.”

Jeff and his two brothers grew up in a home on Snug Haven Court in the Town of Tonawanda.

Jeff says, “I had a great family with great parents and two great brothers.”

His mother tells us he enjoyed school and was a good student. “But a pretty typical kid in WNY.”

His family says this ‘typical kid’ with a paper route, who played baseball, and later graduated from Kenmore East High School and Syracuse University, is a hard worker and a family man who has now worked his way to the forefront of CBS News.

“He’s doing a great job,” his father says, “and he’s going to get the ratings up. You watch.”

Karen Glor reflects, “You know when you have a little boy born 42 years ago, you don’t think he’s going to be the next CBS anchor. But he’s worked hard and he’s made it.”

“It’s a thrilling moment for my son and it’s a super thrilling moment for me.”

You can watch Jeff Glor each weeknight on Channel 4 at 6:30 p.m., right after News Four Buffalo at Six.