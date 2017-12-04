Young refugees in Journey’s End program receive donated bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Every refugee when they come here they receive a certain amount of financial assistance but it’s very very low. And so getting those things that are wants and not needs is, it rarely happens,” said Karen Andolina Scott, Journey’s End Refugee Services Executive Director.

Six refugee children from six different countries like Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Iraq now have a new set of wheels.

“When I see my brother riding a bike it’s really good because he’s so happy to have a bike,” said Ejaz Muhammed Hussein of Buffalo.

Thanks to M&T Bank and the Journey’s End program, these children now have new bikes to ride as they get adjusted to their new lives here in the Queen City.

“We built the bikes as part of a team building activity and we have the support of Bert’s Bikes to check them out at the end to make sure they are appropriately put together,” said Laura O’Hara, M&T Bank General Counsel.

“In February his birthday is here so we were planning to buy a bike for him so now he got it,” said Muhammed Hussein.

The Journey’s End resettlement program serves thousands of refugees who have come to Buffalo for a better life. Like the Muhammed Hussein family, who have traveled from Afghanistan.

“Because of war and different types of people that are killing people in my country and we don’t have any place to hide or something and that’s why we came here to protect ourselves,” said Muhammed Hussein.

They haven’t been in Buffalo very long, but are already happy to call it home.

“It’s a very good city we like the weather, we like the people, we like everything. So it’s great,” said Muhammed Hussein.

“It just really shows the holiday spirit and how welcoming Buffalo is,” said Andolina Scott.