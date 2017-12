(WIVB) — Humans might not yet be on Mars, but soon, beer will.

Budweiser wants to be the first beer on the red planet.

Anheuser-Busch plans to launch 20 Budweiser barley seeds into space Friday. The seeds will go to the International Space Station, orbit for a month, and then come back to Earth.

Experiments will focus on how the seeds reacted to outer space.