Bobby Meacham to return as Bisons manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bobby Meacham will return as manager of the Buffalo Bisons for their next season.
The Toronto Blue Jays made the announcement on Tuesday.
Meacham led the Bisons to a 65-76 record in 2017.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bobby Meacham will return as manager of the Buffalo Bisons for their next season.
The Toronto Blue Jays made the announcement on Tuesday.
Meacham led the Bisons to a 65-76 record in 2017.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement