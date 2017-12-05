Buffalo crews prepare for first wintry blast of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown says crews in Buffalo are ready for the snow headed our way this week and the rest of the season. They now have 5 new pieces of snow fighting equipment to help them do that.

“The new equipment always helps because we strategize each year on how we can get better,” said Steven Stepniak, Commissioner of Public Works.

Four new plows and one new plow/high lift have been added to Buffalo’s snow fighting fleet for the wintry weather ahead.

“More maneuverable to get into dead end streets and island streets,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

In total crews have 80 pieces of equipment with GPS technology ready to go, ready for whatever mother nature sends our way. The Buffalo Fire department also has snowmobiles and an ATV on standby.

“In a big storm right now we would use them absolutely but really it’s more as the winter goes on the need grows for them,” said Peter Kertzie, Buffalo Fire Division Chief.

When the snow starts coming down nearly 70 truck drivers and equipment operators will be ready to jump into action to clear more than 800 miles of Buffalo roads. Crews are also starting the season with 9 thousand tons of salt.

“We have very experienced people who have been doing this for a very long period of time, they get a significant amount of training,” said Mayor Brown.

Winter parking regulations in the city go into effect after midnight at 1:30 in the morning on bus routes and the parking ban stays in effect until 7 o’clock in the morning.

City officials are also reminding the public to take caution when traveling on the roads give yourself some extra time for your commute.