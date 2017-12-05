Buffalo crews prepare for first wintry blast of season

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown says crews in Buffalo are ready for the snow headed our way this week and the rest of the season. They now have 5 new pieces of snow fighting equipment to help them do that.

“The new equipment always helps because we strategize each year on how we can get better,” said Steven Stepniak, Commissioner of Public Works.

Four new plows and one new plow/high lift have been added to Buffalo’s snow fighting fleet for the wintry weather ahead.

“More maneuverable to get into dead end streets and island streets,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

In total crews have 80 pieces of equipment with GPS technology ready to go, ready for whatever mother nature sends our way. The Buffalo Fire department also has snowmobiles and an ATV on standby.

“In a big storm right now we would use them absolutely but really it’s more as the winter goes on the need grows for them,” said Peter Kertzie, Buffalo Fire Division Chief.

When the snow starts coming down nearly 70 truck drivers and equipment operators will be ready to jump into action to clear more than 800 miles of Buffalo roads. Crews are also starting the season with 9 thousand tons of salt.

“We have very experienced people who have been doing this for a very long period of time, they get a significant amount of training,” said Mayor Brown.

Winter parking regulations in the city go into effect after midnight at 1:30 in the morning on bus routes and the parking ban stays in effect until 7 o’clock in the morning.

City officials are also reminding the public to take caution when traveling on the roads give yourself some extra time for your commute.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s