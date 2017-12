BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 32-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

Michael Queener, 32, of Blaine Avenue pleaded guilty to third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in August.

Queener was stopped by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies while driving on the Kensington Expressway in Cheektowaga in Dec. 2016. He was transporting more than four ounces of cocaine in his vehicle, with an estimated street value of $5,000.