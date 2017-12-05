Buffalo’s K-9 Unit receives some early Christmas presents from Kong

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just in time for Christmas, the Buffalo Police Department’s K-9s are getting some new toys.

The Buffalo Police Department wrote on Facebook Tuesday that the wife of one of the department’s radio dispatchers noticed how much K-9 Shield enjoyed chewing on his “Kong” toy while she was watching the funeral ceremony for Officer Craig Lehner.

She wrote to the Kong Company, located in Golden, Colorado, and a company representative watched a segment of the funeral online.

The company donated a box of assorted Kong toys and treats to the K-9 Unit.

 

