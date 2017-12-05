California wildfires prompt TV production shutdowns

(CNN) – Raging wildfires in Southern California have caused at least two television series to temporarily shut down production for safety reasons, the show’s studios tell CNN.

HBO’s “Westworld” and CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” suspended filming on Tuesday as multiple wildfires burn in and around Los Angeles County.

The Thomas Fire, which is burning in Ventura County, has claimed 50,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE and is zero percent contained as of late Tuesday.

In Los Angeles County, The Creek Fire has grown to 11,000 acres, and the Rye Fire is burning about 1,000 acres, according to latest updates from fire officials.

“Due to nearby wildfires, ‘Westworld’ stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it’s safe to do so,” HBO told CNN in a statement.

News of S.W.A.T.’s delay was first mentioned by a Twitter account run by the show’s writers, who cited unsafe air quality as the reason for the shut-down. “S.W.A.T.” films at Santa Clarita Studios in Valenica, California, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

A representative at Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind “S.W.A.T.”, also confirmed the production delay to CNN. Both studios say they have no information on when it will be safe to resume filming.

“Westworld,” a sci-fi western drama, is in production on the second season, which is expected to premiere in 2018. “S.W.A.T.” is several episodes into its freshman season. CBS ordered additional episodes of the well-performing series last month. “S.W.A.T.,” which averages 10.36 million viewers per episode, stars Shemar Moore.