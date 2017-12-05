Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club facing charges from state Division of Alcholic Beverage Control

NEWS 4 STAFF Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club has been charged with three different violations by the State Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Tryst, located on Aero Drive, was cited by the ABC for allowing a “continuing pattern of noise, disturbance, misconduct, or disorder on or about the licensed premises” related to the operation of the club and the conduct of its patrons.

The second charge refers to noise and disturbances spilling out of the premises and in front of the building and its parking lot, leading to police attention. A third alleges that the club’s owners and employees have failed to exercise “adequate supervision” over the business.

The ABC will hold a hearing on whether the club’s liquor license will be revoked on Dec. 19.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s