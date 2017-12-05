Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club facing charges from state Division of Alcholic Beverage Control

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club has been charged with three different violations by the State Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Tryst, located on Aero Drive, was cited by the ABC for allowing a “continuing pattern of noise, disturbance, misconduct, or disorder on or about the licensed premises” related to the operation of the club and the conduct of its patrons.

The second charge refers to noise and disturbances spilling out of the premises and in front of the building and its parking lot, leading to police attention. A third alleges that the club’s owners and employees have failed to exercise “adequate supervision” over the business.

The ABC will hold a hearing on whether the club’s liquor license will be revoked on Dec. 19.