Cleveland man tells Orchard Park police he was kidnapped by family member

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cleveland man was hospitalized after he told Orchard Park police he was kidnapped and assaulted.

On Sunday morning, around 7:30 a.m., police responded to an Amelia Dr. department store. They had received a report saying a man was banging on a door and yelling for police.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man with numerous injuries to his face and body. He was also highly intoxicated at the time, officers say.

The 42-year-old Ohio resident told police he was kidnapped by a family member in the Cleveland area, where he was repeatedly tortured until he could escape, police say.

The man also told police that he was being driven in a black Chevy Cobalt with New York license plates. He was possibly being taken to Rochester, he told police.

According to authorities, all other police agencies in western New York were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating the incident.