NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pilot program in Niagara County is being praised as a major driver of economic activity.

The Discover Niagara Shuttle takes people from Niagara Falls to Old Fort Niagara between May and October.

Shuttle services began last year after an $800,000 investment. That investment is now being credited for $35 million in economic activity, and created more than 450 jobs.

Local leaders expect that economic impact to double to more than $70 million by 2020.