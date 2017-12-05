Holland couple pleads guilty in defrauding VA, Dept. of Labor for over $1.2 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A husband and wife from Holland have both been convicted in connection with the husband’s receipt of over $1 million in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Dept. of Labor under false pretenses.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Richard Klaffka, 59, told the VA in 2006 that he was disabled, confined to a wheelchair, and unable to engage in daily activities due to an injury connected with his military service in 1978.

To promote the fraud, Cathleen Klaffka pushed Richard Klaffka in a wheelchair at the VA hospital in order to support Richard’s false claim regarding his mobility, when they both knew that Richard was able to walk without assistance and regularly engaged in extensive physical activities including hiking, riding a bike, and pitching iron horseshoes.

To get workers compensation benefits from his employment with the United States Postal Service, the defendant falsely claimed that his mobility was limited due to a work injury and that he was only able to walk with the assistance of a cane. The Klaffkas received $1,237,427 in government benefits to which they were not entitled.

The investigation was triggered by an anonymous call to a fraud hotline.

Richard Klaffka was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to 32 months in prison. Cathleen Klaffla was convicted of misprision of a felony and sentenced to three years probation. The couple was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1.24 million to the VA and $315,290 to the Department of Labor.