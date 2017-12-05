Lineup for 2018 Thunder of Niagara Air Show announced

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2018 lineup for the Thunder of Niagara Air Show has been announced.

The June 9 and 10 show will feature the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbird Demonstration Team.

“The 2018 Thunder of Niagara Air Show is excited for the community and aviation enthusiasts to present a never before seen lineup of this magnitude,” Maj. Ben Canetti, the Thunder of Niagara Air Show director, said.

The free show, which will be held at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, is open to the public. A number of community events will highlight Air Force Reserve Week during the week before the show.

2018 is the 70th anniversary of the Air Force Reserve.

More information on the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station can be found here.

