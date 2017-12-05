Local company offers STEM gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The holidays are just around the corner and Tonawanda-based Scientifics Direct is offering unique STEM gifts for everyone on your shopping list this year.

STEM is all about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and the local e-commerce company is all about making STEM fun. “It’s all about having fun but learning at the same time, and that’s everything that we offer here,” explained Jamie Rexinger, Digital Marketing Coordinator for Scientifics Direct.

Scientifics Direct offers a huge range of STEM toys, games, and gifts for all ages, interests, and skill levels, from Zipes, which has you engineering tracks for glow-in-the-dark races, to Trooper Bot, which shines the spotlight on tech.

News 4's Katie Alexander had the chance to check out some of this year's hot sellers at Scientifics Direct on Tuesday morning.

Adults can also enjoy a lesson in optics and art with the Busy Body set for your desk, while people of all ages can easily see space through the Astroscan Millenium Telescope, which is basically ready to use out of the box.

One especially popular gift in Buffalo is the locally-produced Make Your Own Hot Sauce kit, “which you don’t necessarily think of as chemistry, but it is,” Rexinger explained. “You’re putting all the ingredients together, you’ve got to put the right ratios to get it to taste just how you want it.”

Those are just a few of the many, many products available online and by catalogue this year.

All of the items are processed and shipped out of the Scientifics Direct warehouse in Tonawanda, where workers are busy keeping up with the demand this holiday season. “We did just over 70,000 orders last year out the door. We’re expecting closer to about 85 or 90,000 this year to go out,” Rexinger said.

Whatever they’re sending you, the crew at Scientifics Direct says STEM gifts make great gifts to spark a lifelong love of learning. “It’s for the parents, the grandparents, the aunts and uncles looking for something a little bit different and off the beaten path that kids are really going to gravitate to and have fun,” Rexinger said. “We’ve seen it time and time again, when you give an astronomy kit or a chemistry kit and without realizing, they start to gravitate toward those things.”

Scientifics Direct is accepting orders for ground shipping through December 18th. Free gift wrap is available on items ordered Wednesday, December 6, and on Thursday, December 7.