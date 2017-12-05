Logan Mott expected to return to Florida Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Logan Mott, the 15-year-old, Jacksonville teen accused of killing his grandmother is expected to return to Florida Tuesday.

His Attorney, Dominic Saraceno tells News 4 he was picked up at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

His 3pm appearance in Family Court was withdrawn.

He expects Mott to arrive back in Florida sometime Tuesday.

Kristina French, 53, was found dead in a shallow grave at a Florida home earlier that day. Officials say she suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

When Mott was stopped, three guns and a knife with blood were recovered, prosecutors say. According to officials, the guns were stolen from Mott’s father.

The teen had no connection to Buffalo, and was driving toward the U.S.-Canada border.