BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An iconic part of the holidays is caroling.

This weekend, people will have the chance to do some caroling with local musicians and vocalists.

Members of Crossroads Lutheran Church sang on Wake Up! Tuesday morning.

There will be a Christmas carol sing-along at the church this Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m. Crossroads Lutheran Church is located at 4640 Main St. in Snyder.