National Fuel warns of furnace, meter and vent issues

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel is urging locals to pay attention to their gas meters, furnaces and vents as Winter approaches.

Snowy weather can pose problems for heating systems. Here are some tips from National Fuel on gas meter safety:

Keep the gas meter, and area around the meter, free of snow

Clear paths to the meter

Inform those working, shoveling, plowing, or snow blowing around a meter of its location

Call National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234, if a meter becomes encased in ice; do not attempt to break or melt the ice

Exercise caution when removing icicles from a meter or any area of the roof above the meter

Do not let children play or climb on the meter

National Fuel also warned of how furnace exhaust vents can get easily clogged by debris, ice or snow. This can cause the furnace to work inefficiently or just shut off.

Blocked vents can also lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide within a home.

The colorless, odorless gas is produced when fuel is burned without the proper amount of air for complete combustion. It can cause unconsciousness, brain damage or even death when inhaled.

“Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: fatigue, coughing, headache, irregular breathing, dizziness, overall paleness, nausea, and cherry red lips and/or ears,” National Fuel says.

Anyone who experiences symptoms like this should open windows and doors, go outside and call 911.

Here are tips from National Fuel on how to avoid a carbon monoxide-related emergency:

• Have a qualified professional inspect and test chimney, appliances, and heating equipment annually

• Install at least one carbon monoxide detector in your home

• Never use a gas oven or stovetop for heating your home

• Never run a gasoline engine (such as a generator) or an automobile in an enclosed space

• Never use a portable charcoal or propane grill indoors

National Fuel says “As always, if you smell gas, leave fast: If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel’s emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location.”

More information on gas safety can be found here.