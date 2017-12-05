Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify body found in Lake Ontario in June

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the body of a man that was located by the U.S. Coast Guard in June.

It is unknown how long the body had been in the water.

The body is described to be a white male 40 to 60 years old, 6’1″ and 152 lbs., with brown hair and male-patterned baldness, and an old rib fracture on the fifth right rib.

The man’s fingerprints and DNA are on file.

If you have any information on the possible identity of the male, contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327.

