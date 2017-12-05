Niagara Falls Police investigating Tuesday homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are investigating a homicide after a patient with a gunshot wound was brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the ER.

The victim, identified as Ladrae Walker, 26, of Niagara Falls, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives conducted a search for evidence in the area of the 2800 block of Highland Ave

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact NFPD at 286-4553 or 286-4711.