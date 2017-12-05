North Tonawanda woman pleads guilty to synthetic marijuana charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old North Tonawanda woman has pleaded guilty to selling packages containing synthetic cannabinoids from a store on Pine Street in Niagara Falls.

Brenda Mansour, 20, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of introducing a misbranded food into interstate commerce in U.S. District Court.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance inspectors encountered Mansour at Mario’s, located at 2304 Pine Avenue, during a routine inspection of the store’s tobacco and cigarette inventory.

Inspectors recovered 331 packages of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, which were labeled “Geeked Up,” “Scooby Snax (Watermelon),” “Scooby Snax (Bluberry),” “Scooby Snax (Green Apple),” “Xtreme Aroma Therapy (Strawberry),” “Xtreme Aroma Therapy (Brandy),” or “Joker.”

The packages were turned over to Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations for further analysis. HSI confirmed the packages contained a green vegetable matter laced with chemicals not authorized for human consumption, including AB-FUBINACA and XLR-11, both of which are Schedule I controlled substances.

Mansour faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 when she is sentenced April 4.