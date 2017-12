BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a Taser was used against a girl near Main St. and Hertel Ave. Monday night.

The girl was attacked by three women after getting off a bus, according to police. News 4 confirmed on Tuesday that the victim knew two of the suspects in the attack.

According to authorities, the incident happened between 8 and 8:30 p.m. They say the girl’s phone, backpack and sneakers were stolen.

No arrests have been made, as of Tuesday morning.