ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Grid is reporting 613 power outages in Erie County, 607 of them in the Town of Tonawanda.

The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m.

Some NYSEG customers in Clarence, Depew and Newstead are also without power- about 318 Erie County NYSEG customers total.

The National Grid Power Outage map can be viewed here.

Click here for the NYSEG Power Outage map.