Rob Gronkowski’s one-game suspension upheld by NFL

CBS BOSTON Published: Updated:
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on from the sideline after an argument with Buffalo Bills players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has upheld Rob Gronkowski’s one game suspension after an appeal hearing Tuesday.

Gronkowski appealed the suspension he received for a late hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White in Sunday’s Patriots win over the Bills. He pleaded his case over the phone with Derrick Brooks earlier in the day.

The tight end was hit with the first suspension of his career for launching himself at the defenseless White after the corner picked off a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Gronkowski drove his forearm into the back of White’s head while he was on the ground, sending the rookie into the league’s concussion protocol.

Gronkowski apologized after the game, and was hoping the league would wipe out the suspension in favor of a hefty fine.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was not too pleased with Gronk’s actions on Sunday, didn’t have much to say about the suspension or appeal on his Tuesday morning conference call.

“We’ll see what happens when we get the final word. That’s not a decision that we have,” said Belichick. “That’s not our decision.”

Gronk will have to sit out the current week of practice and next Monday night’s game against the Dolphins in Miami. He will be eligible to return to the team on Tuesday, December 12.

