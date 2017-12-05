Sabres end skid with 4-2 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Four goals put an end of a 4-game losing streak.

Benoit Pouliot gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal in the 2nd period. The Sabres never trailed on their way to a 4-2 win over the Avalanche. It was the team’s first win in Colorado since 2005.

That wasn’t the only drought that came to an end on Tuesday night. Jake McCabe’s 2nd period goal was the first by a Sabres defenseman this season.

Evander Kane and Jack Eichel also netted goals for Buffalo and Robin Lehner made 35 saves in the win.

The Sabres next game is Friday in Chicago.

 

