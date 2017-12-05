Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach with Elf on a Shelf

The Associated Press Published:

GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) — A skydiving Santa looking to make a grand entrance while taking an Elf on the Shelf to a 9-year-old girl crashed into a tree and light pole before hitting a Florida beach and breaking his leg.

News outlets say George Krokus was dressed as Santa Claus during a Saturday skydive to deliver toys to the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament.

Madison Spiers saw the crash and later found a note from the “elf” named Kristoff who visits her house during the holidays. It said, “As we were about to land this big tree jumped right out in front of us!”

She tells Bay News 9 that Kristoff is no stranger to adventure.

The elf sported a bandaged leg while staying with the recovering Krokus.

