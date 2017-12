LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are still looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from the Town of Lockport.

On November 28, Troopers responded to a report that Dylan West was either missing or ran away. He is believed to possibly be in the City of Buffalo or Lockport area.

West was described as 5’7″ and 125 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on West can call State Police at (716) 434-5589.