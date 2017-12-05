Tickets for First Night Buffalo are on sale now

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s hard to believe, but 2017 is nearly over.

City leaders and Independent Health are getting an early start on the new year, unveiling their plans for “First Night Buffalo”.

First Night Buffalo activities are offered every year on New Year’s Eve. The event gives children and families the chance to celebrate in a safe and drug-free space.

Independent Health sponsors the event. This year will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, and comedy shows.

The president of Independent Health Foundation, Dr. Michael Cropp, said the event is a great way to begin your New Year’s resolutions.

“Changes in our diet, being more physically active, taking more time to be connected to loved ones and friends – there’s so many things we can do and the New Year is a great way to step off on the right foot”, Cropp said.

First Night Buffalo runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

Tickets are available here.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s