Tickets for First Night Buffalo are on sale now

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s hard to believe, but 2017 is nearly over.

City leaders and Independent Health are getting an early start on the new year, unveiling their plans for “First Night Buffalo”.

First Night Buffalo activities are offered every year on New Year’s Eve. The event gives children and families the chance to celebrate in a safe and drug-free space.

Independent Health sponsors the event. This year will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, and comedy shows.

The president of Independent Health Foundation, Dr. Michael Cropp, said the event is a great way to begin your New Year’s resolutions.

“Changes in our diet, being more physically active, taking more time to be connected to loved ones and friends – there’s so many things we can do and the New Year is a great way to step off on the right foot”, Cropp said.

First Night Buffalo runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

Tickets are available here.