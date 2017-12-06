Alleyway Theatre cast to perform “A Christmas Carol”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Friday, local actors as young as Tiny Tim and as old as Ebenezer Scrooge will take to the stage at the Alleyway Theater to perform a Christmas classic that’s been a part of Buffalo for 35 years.

“The Marley scene it kind of kicks it all off and it gets the journey going,” said David Mitchell, playing “Ebenezer Scrooge.”

This Buffalo theatee tradition dates back to the ’80s and stays true to the original author of this Christmas tale written back in 1843.

“We don’t mess around with it, we use Dickens words, the scenes that happen you remember from the novel,” said Joyce Stilson, Alleyway Theater Associate Director.

“It’s wonderful, it doesn’t get old, it’s relevant and probably always will be,” said Mitchell.

From the acting to the singing, cast members are sure to put on a show that will get a powerful message across and get you into the Christmas spirit.

“My character is Peter and I’m like a really poor kid in 17th century London,” said Shawn Calmes, playing “Peter Cratchit.”

“Seeing scrooge having made mistakes like we all do, he gets to wake up one morning and say I’m going to be a better person,” said Stilson.

The opening show of a Christmas Carol kicks off this Friday night at 7:30 pm.

For more information about show times go to http://alleyway.com/