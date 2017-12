BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Bills will be without two starters for the final four games of the season. The team has placed DE Shaq Lawson(ankle) and WR Jordan Matthews(knee) on injured reserve.

Lawson, leads the team with 4 sacks, was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Matthews, dealing with a knee injury for weeks, will end the season with 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo promoted DE Cap Capi and WR Brandon Reilly from the practice squad.