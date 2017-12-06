Bona wins thriller over Canisius, UB holds on Vs. Delaware

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams scored 20 points, while Josh Ayeni added 16 in a 73-65 win over Canisius Wednesday night.

The Bonnies have now won three straight games to improve to 6-2 overall.  The Golden Griffs fall to 4-5.

Canisius’ Isaiah Reese led all scorers with 31.

CJ Massinburg poured in a game high 30 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to power the UB Men’s Basketball team to a 75-72 win over Delaware.  The Bulls led wire-to-wire as they improve to 5-3 overall.

They’ll return home to Alumni Arena on Dec. 9 when they host Central Pennsylvania.

