Bona wins thriller over Canisius, UB holds on Vs. Delaware

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams scored 20 points, while Josh Ayeni added 16 in a 73-65 win over Canisius Wednesday night.

The Bonnies have now won three straight games to improve to 6-2 overall. The Golden Griffs fall to 4-5.

Canisius’ Isaiah Reese led all scorers with 31.

CJ Massinburg poured in a game high 30 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to power the UB Men’s Basketball team to a 75-72 win over Delaware. The Bulls led wire-to-wire as they improve to 5-3 overall.

They’ll return home to Alumni Arena on Dec. 9 when they host Central Pennsylvania.

Bulls will hang on for a big road victory here at Delaware, 75-72 #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/gYGYocKN90 — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 7, 2017

The official scorer made a change following the final horn crediting one more basket to Massinburg, giving him 30 points for the second time in his career #UBhornsUP — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 7, 2017

