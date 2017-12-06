Buffalo parents want more bus routes and pickup times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of local parents wants the NFTA to make it easier for students to get to school.

They are calling for more bus routes and more pickup times.

The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization says the current contract between the NFTA and the Buffalo school district is outdated. They say it leads to students being late or even absent from school, and can make it harder for them to get back home.

Larry Scott, with the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, said “We hear about them not being able to stay for after-school help, kids not being able to stay for events after school, or if they are involved in events, involved in a sport, and it goes beyond a time that their bus pass allows them to access, then they’re stuck without transportation.”

An NFTA spokesperson said they take more than 20,000 students to and from school every day, and that any suggestions for a change in policy need to go to the school district.