City of Tonawanda Police’s non-emergency line to experience interruptions next week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda Police Department will be experiencing intermittent interruptions to its phone service Dec. 14 and 15 between midnight and 6 a.m.

The interruptions will not affect the 911 line.

Citizens who call the non-emergency number- 692-2121- during those times could experience silence on the other end.

Citizens are encouraged to call 911 for any issues between those times.

The interruption is due to maintenance to the fiber optic lines, which are being upgraded by Spectrum.

