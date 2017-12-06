Cleanup continues from wind damage as WNY braces for snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anyone who spent any time outside Wednesday morning had to deal with a brisk wind making it feel all the colder. The real issue, though, was with the wind blowing things around, including power lines.

In Alden, NYSEG crews were at work all morning trying to make repairs on Townline Road after a tree took down primary power lines. The road was closed to traffic between Broadway and Westwood while our News 4 crew watched utility crews put up a new crossbar on a pole and restore power to the area.

It’s going to take longer than that to get everything cleaned up on Norwood near Ashland in Buffalo, after a tree fell on a home Tuesday night, taking down the front porch.

Wednesday morning, part of that tree had been cut up and removed, but the porch roof remained on the front lawn.

Neighbors say large, dead trees are a big problem on that street.

The wind was a problem by itself in other areas, where power lines were knocked down. Our crew saw National Grid workers at the intersection of South and Louisiana Streets Wednesday morning trying to repair power lines damaged by the wind.

Everyone in that area needed to be bundled up and braced against the whipping winds.

“It’s tough walking,” said one First Ward resident, Kyle Desborough, as he was walking his dog Wednesday. “It’s brutal out here. It’s blowing bad!”

Because of the blowing winds, everyone needs to be extra aware of their surroundings as they’re driving around Western New York now. Many trash cans were blown over Wednesday morning, leaving a lot of debris in the streets.