Control room operators keeping eyes on roadways as snow moves through region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a room on the second floor in a building in downtown Buffalo, several men and women keep their eyes focused on changing camera views showing them what’s going on around the region.

There are more than 150 cameras set around the area which look at main corridors thousands of people use to travel around Western New York. And those at NITTEC are the ones monitoring those.

Director Athena Hutchins says they’re always staffed 24/7; their role become even more vital during weather events as they’re the nucleus for communication between different agencies like the state DOT, county streets department, and towns and villages highway departments.

“We bring all the players together and bring the situational awareness of what’s going on throughout the region,” said Hutchins. “We help with that coordination effort.”

The executive director suggests all drivers have alternate routes to use during snow events so they can avoid trouble areas.

