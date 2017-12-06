Crews begin taking down vacant building at Elmwood and Hertel

Related Coverage Demolition on condemned North Buffalo building will start Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demolition crews have taken the first steps in getting rid of a structure in north Buffalo.

On Tuesday, workers were seen removing asbestos from what’s left of the vacant building at Elmwood and Hertel avenues.

The building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2015.

The next step for crews is to take down the building’s structure.

Project Manager Kyle Raczka says “It’s part of a potentially larger project for this corner here. We’re just trying to make it safe for now.”

Demolition crews will work for about two weeks. The snow could slow down the process.