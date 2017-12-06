Crews begin taking down vacant building at Elmwood and Hertel

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demolition crews have taken the first steps in getting rid of a structure in north Buffalo.

On Tuesday, workers were seen removing asbestos from what’s left of the vacant building at Elmwood and Hertel avenues.

The building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2015.

The next step for crews is to take down the building’s structure.

Project Manager Kyle Raczka says “It’s part of a potentially larger project for this corner here. We’re just trying to make it safe for now.”

Demolition crews will work for about two weeks. The snow could slow down the process.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s