Deep South Taco to open Lancaster location on Thursday

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deep South Taco plans to open their third location on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The first two restaurants are located on Ellicott St. and Hertel Ave. in Buffalo, but the new one will be in Lancaster. Specifically, it will be at 6727 Transit Rd. in front of Regal Cinemas.

The new Deep South Taco will employ 80 people and open at 3 p.m. Only dinner will be offered for the first few weeks of operation, then lunch and brunch will be added in the following weeks.

“We’ll feature our same menu that our guests have come to really enjoy, but we will also have a few menu surprises,” Richard Hamilton, Deep South Taco owner and menu curator, said. “We are adding Crazy Shakes, but people have to come in to find out exactly what they are.”

The new restaurant will feature an on-site brewery.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s