Deep South Taco to open Lancaster location on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deep South Taco plans to open their third location on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The first two restaurants are located on Ellicott St. and Hertel Ave. in Buffalo, but the new one will be in Lancaster. Specifically, it will be at 6727 Transit Rd. in front of Regal Cinemas.

The new Deep South Taco will employ 80 people and open at 3 p.m. Only dinner will be offered for the first few weeks of operation, then lunch and brunch will be added in the following weeks.

“We’ll feature our same menu that our guests have come to really enjoy, but we will also have a few menu surprises,” Richard Hamilton, Deep South Taco owner and menu curator, said. “We are adding Crazy Shakes, but people have to come in to find out exactly what they are.”

The new restaurant will feature an on-site brewery.