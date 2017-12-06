Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office to get more positions in 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- When a loved one dies, the first question is ‘what happened?’. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office often provides the answer but some living in WNY have been waiting months to find out. Autopsies are taking longer than 60 to 90 days.

“The case load of cases coming to the Medical Examiner’s Office has grown tremendously over the past few years,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County Health Commissioner.

She told News 4 in 2012 they had 849 cases. In 2017, that’s expected to increase to 1,320 cases.

According to Dr. Burstein, there’s been an increase in overdoses, gang related violence and suicides.

In May 2017, she told News 4 “We really need help everywhere, another medical examiner, more toxicologists, you know, more people to investigate cases.”

They started hiring New York City medical examiners on an as-needed basis in May. And after our story aired, the Erie County Legislature approved adding four new positions to the medical examiner’s office, including a toxicologist.

Dr. Burstein said they saw an immediate result.

The extra help enabled the toxicology lab, within the Medical Examiner’s Office, to complete a case in about five months instead of seven months.

She is now asking for the Legislature to fund four full time medical examiners, which adds a position. If approved, the county will employ the highest number of medical examiners since Dr. Burstein became commissioner.

“It would have a huge effect on decreasing turnaround times for case closures and families would really be able to get their answers about the causes of death for their families a lot faster,” said Dr. Burstein.

According to the proposed 2018 budget, the Health Dept. expects 90 percent of toxicological cases will be completed in 90 days in 2018.

It would be an improvement from 84 percent in 2016.

Dr. Burstein has also requested the county hire an autopsy technician and anthropologist.

“That department needs to be funded properly and staffed properly,” said Joseph Lorigo, the Erie County Legislature Majority Leader.

He told News 4 there was no debate over funding this in the budget. The medical examiners provide vital answers the county needs to combat the opioid crisis.

“What type of drugs are out on the street and how we can combat that?” explained Lorigo. “I’m hopeful that their staffing and funding does have that impact.”

The vote on the Erie County budget happens Thursday.

Legislator Lorigo said they plan to pass the medical examiner’s portion exactly as County Executive Poloncarz proposed.

Dr. Burstein hopes to have the office fully staffed by July.