Former UB director receives conditional discharge after stealing from school

By Published:
(Photo of Costantino from UB's website)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Director of Campus Living at the University at Buffalo received a conditional discharge after admitting to grand larceny.

Andrea Costantino pleaded guilty in September. She must complete 250 hours of community service in the next three years and submit a DNA profile to New York’s data bank.

She was arrested along with former UB vice president Dennis Black. Together, they were suspected in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a school bank account.

Black admitted to grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing related to his 2014 tax returns.

MORE | Learn more about the thefts here.

While in court on Wednesday, Costantino apologized and said she takes full responsibility for her actions.

Costantino paid back more than $14,500.

She is now in an informal probationary period. Costantino will be discharged from the charges at the end of three years as long as she complies with court orders.

