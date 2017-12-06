Former UB director receives conditional discharge after stealing from school

Related Coverage Former UB VP, another former employee admit to theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Director of Campus Living at the University at Buffalo received a conditional discharge after admitting to grand larceny.

Andrea Costantino pleaded guilty in September. She must complete 250 hours of community service in the next three years and submit a DNA profile to New York’s data bank.

She was arrested along with former UB vice president Dennis Black. Together, they were suspected in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a school bank account.

Black admitted to grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing related to his 2014 tax returns.

While in court on Wednesday, Costantino apologized and said she takes full responsibility for her actions.

Andrea Costantino’s lawyers asked State Supreme Court Judge to consider holding application for certificate of relief. Judge said he would consider it @news4buffalo — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) December 6, 2017

Costantino paid back more than $14,500.

She is now in an informal probationary period. Costantino will be discharged from the charges at the end of three years as long as she complies with court orders.