Man accused of setting woman on fire in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown responded to a report of a woman being set on fire Tuesday night.

Authorities went to Thayer St. around 11:40 p.m. and found a 27-year-old woman with severe burns to her face, head and torso.

According to police, the victim had been doused in a flammable substance before she was set on fire.

The woman was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital before being airlifted to ECMC. She is reported to be in critical condition.

Luis Mojica-Castro, 37, was taken into custody and charged with assault. As of Wednesday morning, he was in the city jail waiting to be arraigned on the charge.

Police say Mojica-Castro was additionally wanted on three other domestic incident warrants related to a previous incident.

Additional charges are expected as police continue their investigation.