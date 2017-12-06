Man charged with stealing 31 iPads from Springville Walmart

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Delavan man has been accused of stealing 31 iPads from the Walmart in Springville.

Keith Brown, 26, of Delavan, was charged with a felony count of third degree grand larceny Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a Delavan residence.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a larceny at the Walmart on Nov. 25. Store loss prevention personnel reported that in-store surveillance footage captured an individual placing 31 Apple iPads into a suitcase and only paying for the suitcase.

Detectives were able to identify the male suspect in the footage. They located Brown using other information and tips.

Brown is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Springville Village Court.