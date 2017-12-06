Man charged with stealing 31 iPads from Springville Walmart

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Delavan man has been accused of stealing 31 iPads from the Walmart in Springville.

Keith Brown, 26, of Delavan, was charged with a felony count of third degree grand larceny Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a Delavan residence.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a larceny at the Walmart on Nov. 25. Store loss prevention personnel reported that in-store surveillance footage captured an individual placing 31 Apple iPads into a suitcase and only paying for the suitcase.

Detectives were able to identify the male suspect in the footage. They located Brown using other information and tips.

Brown is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Springville Village Court.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s